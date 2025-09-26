Last night I had the opportunity to visit with residents of Eagle who came to hear Mayor Brad Pike deliver his State of the City Address. The mayor highlighted the many projects Eagle is currently engaged in, from the athletic park off State Route 16 to the renovation of Heritage Park downtown.

I’ve never felt called to run for city government, with its focus on zoning, land use, and construction. I’m grateful for those who enjoy and appreciate that work, because their efforts have made Eagle a great place to live these past seven years.

I brought some brochures and Almond Joys to share with the residents, candidates, and elected officials who attended. It was a great evening, and many thanks to the Eagle Chamber of Commerce for hosting, and especially to the chamber’s executive director, Brandy Furiani, who has long been such a positive influence in Eagle.

I enjoyed designing a brochure that lays out all the features of the Gem State Chronicle. Though it began as a Substack newsletter in January 2022, the Chronicle has grown into so much more, and I’m working hard to spread the word about the many resources I’ve created for engaged Idaho voters. I believe Idaho Insider will be an essential companion for those following the 2026 legislative session and next spring’s primary election.

Have you bookmarked Idaho Insider yet? The legislative section is the most developed so far, with profiles for all 105 lawmakers as well as pages for every committee and district.

Each legislator’s profile includes their official photograph and bio from the legislative website, electoral history, party affiliation, committee assignments, whether they’ve signed the Citizens Alliance of Idaho pledge, their voting scorecards from multiple organizations, and a list of useful links such as legislative and campaign websites, public contact information, newsletters (if any), social media accounts, Sunshine reports, and more.

Each page also features a map of that legislator’s district, along with links to any Gem State Chronicle posts that mention them, whether via my columns, guest op-eds, or press releases.

I had a profile page up for Rep. Mike Veile before the Legislative Services Office even updated the official website. (And now this post will appear on his page, too!)

Committee profiles will be especially important once the session begins, but they’re useful during the interim as well. For example, the Child Custody & Domestic Relations Task Force—which has been hearing testimony from those impacted by the family court system—will meet next on Tuesday, September 30. Click the link to learn more about the members of the committee and read minutes of past meetings.

The DOGE Task Force will meet again on Monday, September 29, to discuss code cleanup submissions from various state agencies, while the COVID 19 Response Study Committee will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, October 1.

Each of these committee profiles includes a dynamically generated email link that allows you to contact every member of the committee at once if you have something you’d like to share.

An underrated section of the Gem State Chronicle is the press releases archive. Rather than acting as a gatekeeper and only sharing information I agree with—or only from elected officials I fully support—I want to make these statements as widely available as possible. Being an informed citizen means knowing what our elected officials and government agencies are saying so we can effectively engage with what’s going on.

This archive also serves as a one-stop resource for future reference. Some offices are better than others at making information accessible, and my goal is for the Gem State Chronicle to be a reliable repository of data.

I’m always looking for new information to share. A few weeks ago, I compiled a list of county elections websites. It wasn’t easy—some still look like they were designed in the last century. I’m considering ways to make it easier for citizens to connect with local officials.

I’m also exploring the idea of recording very short videos to share important information—such as how to testify in a committee or how to contact your lawmakers. You and I may take these things for granted, but many voters are unfamiliar with the basics of local politics.

I often tell people that watching Fox News discuss national politics is like watching football on TV. It may be entertaining, but you’re still a spectator. With local politics, you can be a player on the field. It’s about more than just voting—you need to stay in regular contact with your elected representatives and government officials. If you’re not talking to your legislators, someone else is—and they might not share your expertise or perspective.

I want Idaho Insider at the Gem State Chronicle to be the most useful source of information for all Idaho citizens. Even Democrats can find value in it, though I make no secret of my hope that conservative Republicans continue to lead our state.

As the site grows, I hope to add staff writers, regular columnists, and contributors to make it even stronger. Thank you all for your support as I continue building this resource. If you’re not subscribed to the newsletter, I invite you to do so for free today.

If you’re already a free subscriber, I encourage you to take the next step and become a paid supporter, helping me continue this work. I’m also happy to promote local small businesses, and I’m grateful to Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty and Money Metals for their ongoing partnership with the Gem State Chronicle.

I believe Idaho’s future is bright, and I will continue doing what I can to ensure that my children and their children enjoy the freedom and prosperity we too often take for granted. Rather than trying to make you angry or telling you what to think, my goal is to provide as much information and context as possible, and trust you to make the best decisions for yourself. This is my niche, my lane, and my contribution to the never-ending battle for liberty in the Gem State.