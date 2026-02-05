Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SCOTT CLEVELAND's avatar
SCOTT CLEVELAND
2h

The E Verify bills will, sadly not be implemented in Idaho because big ag will not let that happen. Big ag makes too much money by employing slave labor. Sad but true.

- Oh from Eagle

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture