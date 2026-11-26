Ever since the Pilgrim Fathers dedicated a day to thank God for blessing them with a New World, America has always celebrated Thanksgiving. In 1789, President George Washington issued a proclamation calling for a day of gratitude and thankfulness on Thursday, November 26—exactly 237 years ago today. President Abraham Lincoln set aside a Thursday in November for the same reason, despite the nation being mired in a brutal Civil War.

In fact, nearly every president has issued Thanksgiving Day proclamations, with most of them giving thanks to Whom it is due. President Donald Trump’s 2026 proclamation is no different:

This Thanksgiving, we uphold a beloved American tradition older than our Nation itself. May we remain steadfast in our mission to restore American greatness, faithful in our devotion to Almighty God, and united in our resolve to preserve His blessings of freedom and prosperity for centuries to come.

In addition to everything else I have to be thankful for, I’m thankful for you—for those who choose to support me in this endeavor, which will hit five years next January, and for those who read and share my work with others. Thank you for making my mission to bring more people into the Idaho political process possible!

Thanksgiving messages

Attorney General Raúl Labrador:

Thanksgiving is a chance to reflect on all the blessings we enjoy as Americans and Idahoans. Even amidst struggles, there are always reasons to be grateful. Often, the challenges of life make those reasons for thankfulness more special. More special still is that we can share this time with our families. I hope that as we gather around the table tomorrow, we keep those reasons in the front of our minds. It’s a wonderful opportunity to share our appreciation with those close to us, and to draw others near who are in quiet need of hope and fellowship.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane:

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with family, enjoying good food, and the opportunity to slow down and appreciate the things that matter most. Of course, after the last few weeks, I’m especially thankful for the slowing down part. With another election behind us and Thanksgiving leftovers still in the refrigerator, I thought I’d share a few things I’m grateful for this year. In no particular order…

Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon:

One of America’s best ideas is to set aside a day to express gratitude for the many blessings God has bestowed on our nation. But gratitude, like the crops we harvest, can wither and die if not properly cultivated.

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Have a wonderful Thanksgiving Day surrounded by family and friends, and I’ll be back with more news you can use tomorrow!