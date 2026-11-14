State law requires the Board of Canvassers (the secretary of state, state controller, and state treasurer) to randomly select counties and precincts for post-election audits. Once selected, the elections team from the secretary of state’s office will conduct hand counts of specific races in these precincts, ensuring they match the machine tallies.

The drawing for which counties and precincts would be audited took place this afternoon:

RELEASE: Post-Election Audit Selection of Idaho Counties, Precincts

Members of the Idaho Board of Canvassers Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Controller Brandon Woolf, and Treasurer Julie Ellsworth conducted the post-election audit draw today for Idaho’s November 3rd General Election. The audit drawing took place at the Idaho State Capitol. Under Idaho law, the Secretary of State conducts post-election audits following even-year primary and general elections to help verify the accuracy of election tabulation. Counties and precincts selected for the audit were drawn at random. The audit schedule is listed below and is also available at VoteIdaho.gov. Audit Schedule Monday, November 16

Caribou – 9:30 am MT

Latah – 9:30 am PT

Gem – 9:00 am MT Tuesday, November 17

Bannock – 9:30 am MT

Oneida – 9:30 am MT

Adams – 9:00 am MT Wednesday, November 18

Benewah – 9:30 am PT

Washington – 9:30 am MT Secretary of State audit teams will visit the selected counties to conduct a hand count of ballots and compare those results with the official county canvass. “Confidence in our elections comes from being able to show our work,” said Secretary Phil McGrane. “These audits give us a chance to check the count by hand and let Idahoans see for themselves how we verify the results.”

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RELEASE: Kimberly Royer Appointed to Idaho House of Representatives

Governor Brad Little announced today he appointed Kimberly Royer of Cambridge, Idaho, to replace John Shirts in the Idaho House of Representatives. Shirts recently was appointed to be the U.S. Attorney for Idaho following the retirement of U.S. Attorney Bart Davis. Royer will serve the remainder of Shirts’ term as representative for Idaho legislative District 9, Seat A.

I reached out to the governor’s office to ask if it was Gov. Little’s intention to appoint Rep. Royer to fill Shirts’ seat following the new term that begins on December 1, but his spokesperson made no commitments, rather she reiterated that the District 9 GOP would meet again to fulfill their statutory duty to nominate potential replacements at that time.

Royer’s profile is active at Idaho Insider, with more information to be filled in as we get closer to the new session.

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MOON: A Victory for Idaho Values, a Warning for Elected Officials

Last week’s election results were a reminder that we can’t take anything for granted. Two years after President Trump won reelection despite endless lawfare and even a literal bullet, we were reminded that political victories are always fleeting. Starting next year, the Democratic Congress will work hard to undo the great progress we’ve made toward making America great again, and Republicans will once again be playing defense to safeguard the nation we love and cherish. We weathered the storm in Idaho, but we cannot become complacent. I’m old enough to remember when California was a reliably red state, producing not one but two landslide-winning Republican presidents. Now, it’s not only blue, but Republicans are on track to hold fewer seats in the California Assembly than at any time in 150 years. Things can change very quickly. But I believe Idaho is well positioned to remain a stronghold for faith, family, and freedom for a long time to come.

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PARSONS: Sentiment Is Driven, Not Polled

The opposition campaign on Prop 1 became a race to inform the public before they could be misinformed. If you listened to your television, the sky has been falling, and women are dropping dead in the streets from the pregnancy pandemic. These claims were simply unsupported by the facts, and the opposition could be confident in voting their conscience. As with all things, sentiment had to be driven, and not polled. In Idaho, electoral success fell strictly down Proposition 1 lines. While Proposition 1 failed statewide by a 56:44 margin, those districts where Proposition 1 received a thumbs up also elected Democrats. In Idaho, vote tallies aren’t kept at the legislative district level, so I asked AI to count the votes by voter precinct and then tally them according to the legislative districts that comprise them. The result? A 100% correlation. If a legislative district supported Proposition 1, it elected Democrats to the legislature.

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Other press releases

Video of the day

Jonathan Keeperman (Lomez) spoke with Scott Greer about the future of Donald Trump’s movement, and of America. What’s the path forward?

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