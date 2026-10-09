Idaho Republican officeholders unite against Prop 1

Full disclosure, as the communications consultant for the Idaho GOP I played a role in producing this press release. I couldn’t be happier, though, to see so many of our elected officials taking a stand for the cause of life. I appreciate the words from our governor, and the willingness of him and the other nine officeholders to publicly oppose Proposition 1.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 9, 2026 The Idaho Republican Party announced today that ten Republican officeholders representing Idaho in Congress and statewide elected positions have publicly declared their opposition to Proposition 1, the proposed initiative to legalize abortion in Idaho. “If there is one issue that unites Republicans across the ideological spectrum, it is that of life,” said Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. “The Idaho GOP has always believed that the unborn are entitled to the same right to life as you and I, and I’m proud to stand beside our elected officials in urging Idahoans to vote no on Prop 1. It’s too extreme for Idaho.” The following Republican elected officials have declared their opposition to Proposition 1: Governor Brad Little

Senator Mike Crapo

Senator Jim Risch

Congressman Mike Simpson

Congressman Russ Fulcher

Lt. Governor Scott Bedke

Attorney General Raúl Labrador

State Controller Brandon Woolf

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield

State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth “I am voting no on Proposition 1,” Gov. Little said. “It would allow girls under 18 to receive abortion without parental consent, and it would make abortion far more accessible in Idaho. Proposition 1 simply goes too far.” “It’s up to the voters whether or not Idaho adopts extreme California-style abortion laws, or remains a sanctuary for life,” Moon added. “Get out and vote—our future depends on it.”

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Dorothy Moon says go vote!

Less than four weeks before an election that could change the course of our nation’s future, all the talking heads are telling you to give up. It’s over, they say. Democrats will win the House, and probably the Senate too. President Trump will be impeached, and the MAGA agenda is dead. Remember when the same talking heads told us that Donald Trump had zero chance of defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016? Or that Kamala Harris and her coconut trees were sure to win the White House in 2024? I want to remind you that polls don’t matter. Prediction markets don’t matter. Opinions from analysts and commentators on TV don’t matter. The only thing that matters is voters casting ballots. That means you!

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Video of the day

Bryan Hyde examines the question of how Idaho can remain a red state when our biggest city has lurched so far to the left:

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