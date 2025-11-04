Today is Election Day. The president is not on the ballot, neither are our senators or congressmen. Our governor, attorney general, and state legislators must wait until next year. But this election is just as important—even more so.

Your mayors, city council members, and school board trustees have a deep and direct impact on your daily life. If you aren’t weighing in on these important races, then someone else is, someone who might not share your values or your priorities.

I covered the races in Idaho’s largest cities over the last month, so check those articles out if you need more information:

I wish I could have gotten to all the cities, but there are too many of those and only one of me.

As I’m sure you know, I’ve been working these past two months on Lynn Bradescu’s campaign for Boise City Council. She has a real shot at winning, but it requires every voter in northwest Boise to show up. If you live in the sixth council district, then it is imperative that you make the time to vote today. Real change is possible, but you have to show up!

I’ll be serving as chief judge in precinct 1613, at Valley View Elementary. (It’s in Boise council district 2, so no conflict of interest.) Maybe I’ll see some of you throughout the day.

Voting is the least and most basic duty of a citizen of our Republic. Don’t take it for granted!