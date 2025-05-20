I didn’t intend to write a post today, but my polling place has been very quiet. A mere 30 people have voted as of 4pm, which is unfortunate. Sure, sewer boards and library districts aren’t nearly as exciting as state legislature, governor, or president, but they’re still important. The people we elect to local taxing districts not only determine our property taxes but the level of service we receive from our government. Local boards can also be launchpads for political careers.

If you haven’t voted already, please take the time to do so. It only takes a few minutes, but it’s an important job for a citizen of our Republic. Visit VoteIdaho.gov to find your polling place and then make it happen!

