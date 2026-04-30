One of my projects this year is to follow the money with regard to government spending in the healthcare field. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was appropriated more than $6 billion last year, the largest single agency budget in the state. Where does that money go? How many middlemen are enriched by it?

Today I published a look at the Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE), a program that started with hope in 2008 and ended (sort of) with bankruptcy and audits in 2024:

As far as I can tell, there was no single vote in the Legislature to create IHDE. Rather, it was formed through executive decisions and negotiated rulemaking. DHW routed funds appropriated through the HITECH Act into IHDE, with approval by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) and the Legislature over the course of several years. The end result was that Idaho, like many states, did not establish the exchange as a state agency. Instead, it relied on a nonprofit model contracted through DHW, allowing public funds to flow into a private governance structure designed to coordinate hospitals, providers, and insurers. According to a report published by the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations (OPE), the state sent $24.4 million directly to IHDE over the course of its contract, while appropriating an additional $64.9 million for healthcare providers to develop their electronic records systems.

Read the full article

I linked it in the article, but this clip of former OPE analyst and later DHW deputy director Sasha O’Connell explaining the audit of IHDE to JFAC two years ago is worth your time:

Crapo calls for financial literacy

Sen. Mike Crapo, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, sponsored a resolution dedicating this past month to financial literacy:

“Raising awareness of personal financial education resources within our communities is essential,” said Crapo. “Financial literacy is a building block for long-term economic stability, empowering individuals and families to make more informed choices and create opportunities for future generations.”

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Simpson celebrates farms and potatoes

Congressman Mike Simpson issued two press releases over the past day lauding the new Farm Bill:

“Potatoes are one of Idaho’s most important crops, and our state leads the nation in production,” said Rep. Simpson. “The University of Idaho has conducted phenomenal research on various crops and provided valuable information to producers about these key agricultural products. As the University continues to expand its research to meet industry needs, it is crucial that funding keeps pace with the research efforts. I am proud to support this project, and as we continue to support the potato industry, we should strive for the goal that ten out of ten Americans associate potatoes with Idaho, rather than just nine out of ten!”

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The bill passed the House on Thursday.

Labrador demands answers

Attorney General Raúl Labrador wants to know why corporate credit agencies are downgrading American companies based on ESG:

“Credit ratings agencies are supposed to provide honest, objective financial analysis that investors and consumers can trust,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Instead, these agencies made undisclosed climate commitments, used their ratings to downgrade American energy companies based on those commitments, and then sold those same companies consulting services to help improve their scores. Those decisions ripple through the economy and contribute to higher energy costs for Idaho families.”

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If you’re not doing anything tonight, stop by Boise High School where the Ada County GOP is hosting a candidate forum for county races such as commissioner, treasurer, coroner, and more. This is a great chance to meet the candidates for coroner I profiled earlier this week.

Remember to make a plan to vote, whether by mail, early, or on Election Day on May 19.

Thanks as always to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and the iLuvIdaho Voter Guide. Thanks also to all of you for supporting this work!