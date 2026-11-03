Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E's avatar
Big E
2h

Thank you 🙏. Very nifty tool!

For those who turn into pumpkins by 9pm or prefer to sleep through overnight results and hope for the best, you can wake up next day (or any day starting tomorrow) and check Idaho Secretary of State’s website at https://voteidaho.gov/. Click Election Info & Results. Then choose an item from the drop-down list:

Election Results (the 2026 General Election Results should appear here)

Election Information

Data & Dashboards (interesting stuff about Idaho voting)

Initiatives & Amendments

Election Audits

12 Principles of Idaho Elections

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