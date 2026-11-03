I’ve put together a live election results dashboard over at the Gem State Chronicle that lets you follow the races that are the most interesting to you.

Choose from federal, statewide, legislative, and county races—the page will automatically update as results come in straight from the Secretary of State. You can save your selections and share a link to your favorite races with others.

The county and local dropdown lets you choose races from any of Idaho’s 44 counties as well.

Polls close at 8pm tonight, and results usually start coming in around 9pm MST. Bookmark the page and follow along tonight. You can even open multiple tabs with different selections!

I’ll see some of you at the Idaho GOP watch party, which starts at 7pm at the Courtyard Marriott on Eagle Rd. south of the freeway. Don’t forget to vote—our future depends on it!

If you can’t make it to a watch party, tune in to Idaho Signal, which will be streaming live from North Idaho tonight: