Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Capt. Seth Keshel's avatar
Capt. Seth Keshel
16m

Perspective from larger states like AZ and TX is a big fat “no” on voting centers, which crash precincts into one giant zoo to vote in.

They enable fraud, eliminate ballot secrecy, and make it easier to manipulate vote tallies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gangplank overboard's avatar
gangplank overboard
8m

I had no idea elections were even going on! There was zero notice/advertising/PSA...nothing. The counties need to make an effort to get the word out (maybe a simple mailer).

Speaking of getting the word out:

Next Wednesday (28 May) at 7pm you can meet Senator Kohl and Representative Leavitt in person at Homestead Tactical, 758 Falls Ave, Twin Falls. Its open forum format and a presentation about the Idaho Judicial system. Seating is very limited, reservations strongly encouraged. This is a public event, no charge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture