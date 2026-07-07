Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Big E's avatar
Big E
10h

We were very disappointed in votes on the housing bills. We believe their passage moves Idaho into alignment with CA, WA, and OR. We asked for a NO VOTE on S1352, S1353, S1354, and H0800 Land Use Proposals. Preserve Individual Property Rights and Local Control. All passed except S1353, which remained in House Business committee by end of session: https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-223341778

Great news about David Leavitt, indeed! He's a fine writer and will be a great steward for much-needed Idaho Dispatch. Congratulations, David! And thank you, David, for stepping up.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture