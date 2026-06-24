Today at the Chronicle I took a look at the eighteen resolutions passed by the 2026 Idaho GOP State Convention:

Every six months, the Idaho Republican Party passes a series of resolutions—statements, essentially, calling for action or declaring a position. Those resolutions usually come from the State Central Committee, but every two years convention delegates issue their own as well. This year, delegates passed eighteen resolutions following debate in both the Resolutions Committee and on the floor during the general session.

Click the button below to read a short synopsis of each resolution that passed, as well as the details of a few resolutions that failed:

Read the whole article

Press releases

Video of the day

I joined Matt Edwards for a special post-convention edition of Idaho Signal. My segment is at the end but he was also joined by Sen. Christy Zito, Lisa Leisy, Chairwoman Dorothy Moon, and Scott Herndon:

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I’m continuing to work on an article regarding the West Ada School District, along with a few other interesting subjects. I’ve also been updating the idgop.org website—platform and resolutions are live, county parties are updated, and I’m digging into the code to figure out how to make the site even better for the battles ahead.

Remember to catch Eagle Fun Days next Saturday where the District 14 GOP will once again take part in the Wet & Wild Parade. It might be rainy but it’s still going to be a great time!

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do, as well as all the readers who are constantly encouraging me to keep it up. I appreciate you!