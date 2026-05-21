Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E's avatar
Big E
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Sen. Guthrie and Rep. Mickelsen should be boycotted. If we can't fix the law, we should reject the lawmakers by not doing business with them or anyone who supports their policies.

It's all we have until law catches up with lawmakers who wish to destroy the fabric of our county and use illegal immigrants as the slaves they are.

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