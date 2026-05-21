Immigration frustration

One effect of this week’s legislative primary is that immigration reform, which I believe should be our top priority, could well be sidelined for the next two years. More than two dozen bills regarding immigration enforcement were introduced this year, but not a single one made it to the governor’s desk. Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, who literally employed an illegal alien who was at one point charged with domestic violence and drug possession, survived a primary challenge. Sen. Jim Guthrie, who used his position as Senate State Affairs Committee chairman to unilaterally kill several good immigration bills, also survived.

Big Ag and its allies are powerful in Idaho, we can’t pretend otherwise. We must keep fighting the war of ideas, working to convince Idaho voters that continuing to import a foreign servant class to milk the cows, work the fields, mow the lawns, and clean the hotel rooms is not good for our state in the long term.

In the meantime, we still have enough influence in the Legislature to ensure that no bad bills pass either. If Sen. Guthrie tries to give illegal aliens drivers licenses again, we will shut him down.

I wrote about the difficulty in implementing strong immigration laws even in a red state like Idaho in The Hill today:

Broadly popular legislation thus faces a nearly impossible gauntlet. Immigration policy is not just an ideological question but a fight determined by incentives: Who enjoys the benefits of the current system, and who bears its costs? Businesses gain access to cheaper labor. Nonprofits count on a steady stream of grants. Meanwhile, taxpayers absorb direct costs through public services and healthcare and indirect costs through market distortions and erosion of the rule of law.

Read the whole thing

Stay tuned for more analysis and commentary, but in the meantime, enjoy the nice weather. My children are out of school now, so it’s felt like Saturday all day here at the home office.

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