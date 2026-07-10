Vote no on Prop 1, again

Rumors are swirling that the abortion initiative will be on our ballots this November as Proposition 1. Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, who led the fight against ranked choice voting in 2024, calls upon Idahoans to defeat radical abortion in 2026:

Well, it’s all but official. Word is that pro-abortion activists found enough signatures to get their radical and deceptive “Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act” on the November ballot. I’ve never seen such a dishonest title. Abortion is not about freedom, it’s not about privacy, and it’s certainly not about reproduction. Abortion is the deliberate destruction of a unique and precious human life, which is why the Idaho GOP will always oppose this barbaric practice. This initiative will likely be called Proposition 1, the same number given to the ranked choice voting initiative that appeared on your ballot nearly two years ago. Just as with the previous Prop 1, you’re going to see huge amounts of out-of-state money spent to push this measure on Idaho voters. Just as with the previous Prop 1, I believe Idahoans will see through this scheme and soundly defeat it at the ballot box. Idaho is a state that values life. Despite the ruling in Roe v. Wade preventing states from banning abortion, I was proud to cast my vote on the House floor in 2020 to stop it here in Idaho, contingent on Roe ever being overturned. Just two years later, the Supreme Court did just that, and Idaho immediately became a sanctuary state for the unborn. Now, the pro-abortion left is trying to undo that progress and turn back the clock to a time when any unborn child could face the death penalty for the crime of being inconvenient.

Read more

Press release

Video of the day

Jake the Lawyer explains the history and context behind the phrase “all men are created equal” that figures so prominently in the Declaration of Independence:

Pro-life campaign training

The Idaho GOP is hosting several campaign workshops presented by the Leadership Institute to help you fight back against the upcoming abortion initiative. Click here to find a workshop near you. Party officials are in the process of adding more as we speak, so check back in a few days.

Thanks for reading Gem State Chronicle! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Remember to share this newsletter with your friends, bookmark gemstatechronicle.com, and subscribe to the podcast wherever you get that kind of content. It’s your engagement that drives the algorithm!

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do, as well as all the readers who are constantly encouraging me to keep it up. I appreciate you!