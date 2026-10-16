I wrote three articles early this week then got busy, but that doesn’t mean news hasn’t stopped. I’ve been keeping on eye on several developing stories, including early and absentee vote numbers, rising healthcare costs in Idaho, and what’s going on with nuclear innovation in Idaho.

Is there anything I haven’t covered that you’d like me to look into? Let me know!

I noticed that former state representative Julie Yamamoto, who already endorsed Todd Achilles against Sen. Jim Risch, and former secretary of state Ben Ysursa, who already endorsed a Democrat for Ada County Commissioner, have now endorsed Lori Hickman against Attorney General Raúl Labrador. It makes you wonder if they ever truly believed in Republican values of faith, family, and freedom, or if they were simply political opportunists for whom the GOP label was the most expedient route to power.

As Nick Freitas said, the primary is the time to punish bad Republicans, while the general is the time to unite against the communists. To that end, check out Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon’s column this week calling on voters in battleground districts to vote Republican:

MOON: Four Districts, One Clear Choice

The truth is, Democrats don’t represent the hardworking people of Idaho, for whom faith is real, family is important, and freedom is more than just a buzzword. If they ever had real power in our state, they would take us down the same destructive path as California, Colorado, or Illinois. Democrats in Idaho don’t take their marching orders from the voters, but from Gavin Newsom, AOC, and Hasan Piker. Absentee ballots are in the mail, and early voting has already started in much of the state. Make a plan to vote, and then vote for men and women who represent you and your values, not those of California or New York. Let’s stay the course and keep Idaho the greatest state in the nation.

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Today’s releases

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Video of the day

Nick Freitas and Jack Posobiec explain what motivates the communist left, how they lay the groundwork for seizing power, and what they do once they get it. A timely warning for the American people:

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