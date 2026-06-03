It’s summer of 2022, and Dorothy Moon is running for Idaho GOP chair. The party has endured a contentious primary season, Ammon Bundy is drawing crowds throughout the state, and Idahoans are chafing under the tyranny of Joe Biden’s autopen. The incumbent chair sued Republican Party officers, creating an environment of mistrust throughout the state.

It’s summer of 2024, and Dorothy Moon is running for Idaho GOP chair. President Trump is on his way back to the White House, but the future is uncertain. Ranked choice voting threatens to upend everything Idaho Republicans have worked for. Recent legislative primary wins have conservatives energized.

It’s summer of 2026, and Dorothy Moon is running for Idaho GOP chair. President Trump has been in office for nearly two years, and has accomplished so much that many have gotten tired of winning. Statewide primaries were quiet this year, and legislative races did not do much to change the status quo. Having united to defeat ranked choice voting, Idaho Republicans are preparing to fight a radical abortion initiative.

I truly believe the Idaho GOP is stronger and more unified today than it has been for a long time, which is why I am proud to declare my support for Dorothy Moon’s third (and presumably final) campaign for the chair:

I have never seen a more tenacious worker, and as high as her expectations are for staff and volunteers, Dorothy’s highest expectations are for herself. She has spent tremendous time and treasure in service to the Idaho GOP and the conservative cause for four years now, following six years in the Legislature, spending far too many days away from her husband, family, and home on the mountain. Under Dorothy Moon’s leadership, the Idaho GOP has grown from 550,000 registered voters to more than 631,000. Its share of registered voters in Idaho has increased from 55% to nearly 62%. The last legislative session had more Republican senators and representatives than at any point in the past twenty years, and our statewide and federal offices have remained firmly red. Under Moon’s leadership, the Idaho GOP led the charge against ranked choice voting in 2024 and is preparing to lead the charge against the radical abortion initiative this year. Over the past four years, Dorothy Moon has built a strong coalition of elected officials, party officers, and volunteers within the Idaho GOP. While some on the more populist/libertarian side of things seem frustrated that Moon hasn’t snapped her fingers and unilaterally ejected all the “RINOs” from the party, I know quite a few people who once opposed her but have now come alongside her to work together for the good of Idaho. Once people get past the caricature that has grown up around her, they often find that there is no one more dedicated to the cause of liberty than Dorothy Moon.

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The Thayn Train heads to Meridian

Of course, Dorothy Moon is not the only contender for leadership of the party. Former state senator and district 14 chairman Steven Thayn has officially announced his own campaign:

As chairman, Thayn said he would work to create a culture that welcomes ideas, encourages respectful debate, and focuses the party’s energy on addressing real challenges facing Idaho citizens, including housing affordability, educational excellence, health care reform, and pathways out of poverty. “We spend too much time engaged in internal struggles that bring little value to the people we serve. Idahoans are looking for solutions. They want affordable homes, better educational opportunities for their children, affordable health care, and a path to prosperity. Republicans should be leading those conversations.”

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Labrador targets H-1B abuse

Attorney General Raúl Labrador continues to lead on important issues. Today he signed on to a multi-state coalition submitting comment to the federal government regarding new rules to tighten up the H-1B visa system:

“The H-1B visa program was originally intended to bring in foreign workers only when Americans aren’t available. Instead, corporations have exploited it to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labor,” said Attorney General Labrador. “I’m urging the Department of Labor to raise the wage floors that make this abuse profitable. When the financial incentive disappears, so does the scheme.”

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Video of the day

Rufo & Lomez remain some of the most insightful commentators on the right today. This week, they discussed some of the esoteric philosophical underpinnings of the New Right that emerged in the wake of Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency, and where that movement is heading now:

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