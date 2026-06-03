Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E's avatar
Big E
4h

Dorothy Moon is the best thing that ever happened to Idaho. This state needs much more of her! She is scrappy, smart, and a great leader who also supports others who work as hard as she does. Re-elect Dorothy for a strong party and a brighter future for Idaho.

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Eric Redman's avatar
Eric Redman
2h

Former Idaho State Senator Steven Thayne was an excellent legislator. While I was an Idaho State legislator in the House he would come to our small House think sessions while trying to improve our Health Care, especially insurance wise. We had worked on a plan to improve private insurance health care with the hopes Medicaid Expansion would not be a factor in our State. Unfortunately we were not able to convince our House chamber how important this was. That year Medicaid Expansion was passed by popular Initiative because we had not passed a better form of limited government for health care. Steven has written several booklets on healthcare, education, etc. He would be a great State Republican Chairman to unify our Idaho Republican Party.

Eric M Redman

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