Gem State Chronicle

Rick Hydrick's avatar
Rick Hydrick
10h

Brian,

My nephew was with the BP as a sworn officer for ten years and another ten with ICE. He is married to a Venezuelan, speaks Spanish, served a mission in Guatemala, has numerous in-law Latinos in our family, as do we. He is sober and judicious and no racist, and was an instructor for ICE officers for years. You should hear his telling of what is really happening pre and post Obama and Biden. It is rarely pointed out by the media that over fifty percent of BP officers are Latino and at about thirty percent in ICE. His live action stories of really goes on in these agencies puts the media to shame. ICE and BP are professionals and take great pride in their professionalism. It is their badge of honor as much or more than the one on the chest.

Art Macomber
4h

Regarding, “This narrative is even stranger when you remember that Idaho is a red state.”

I would argue that Idaho is not a red state. They are basically Truman Democrats, more or less socially conservative, but economically totally dependent on the federal government. The media is blue because most of the state is too, and if you cut off the federal funding half the state government would be gone.

Idaho is not a red state, it is simply another economically dependent blue state with a more traditional democratic social conservatism.

