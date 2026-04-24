Last week, tempers flared at a candidate forum. Boise County GOP chairwoman Jean Mollenkopf-Moore passed out a statement from Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon accusing one of the candidates for commissioner of a road rage incident four years prior. That candidate, Dylan Stocker, spoke to Kevin Miller the next day, characterizing it as a political hit.

I laid out as many facts of the case as I could in an article today. I did my best to stick to the facts, since of course I work with Chairwoman Moon in my role with the Idaho GOP and can’t claim to be perfectly unbiased:

Dylan Stocker hosts a radio show called The Great Idaho Show and has been active on social media since joining X one year ago. While he often urges people to rise above petty infighting and personal conflict, his own feed reflects many such exchanges. He has been vocal in his disagreements not only with Chairwoman Moon, but also with Gov. Brad Little, Speaker Mike Moyle, and numerous other political figures. In his interview on KIDO, Stocker suggested that Sheriff Turner might have ulterior motives, stating that he and others “aren’t exactly clean in all of this.” On X, he acknowledged his history of traffic infractions but maintained that the controversy was about a personal vendetta by Chairwoman Moon. I do not live in Boise County and have no direct stake in this race. The purpose of this article is neither to attack nor defend anyone, but to present as much information as possible so that readers can make up their own minds. Ultimately, it is up to voters in Boise County to decide what to do with these facts.

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Moon rallies Republicans

Speaking of Chairwoman Moon, her weekly column calls on Republicans to step up:

I was gratified to see the Department of Justice indict the Southern Poverty Law Center for secretly and dishonestly funding the very organizations it claims to oppose. For years, the SPLC has smeared conservative organizations like the Family Research Council, Alliance Defending Freedom, and Turning Point USA as if they were no different from the KKK. Along with their political and media allies, they’ve gone after anyone with traditional conservative beliefs—censoring them, persecuting them, and trying to make them unemployable. Believe me, I know.

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The governor heads to Filer

Gov. Brad Little issued a press release today announcing the latest “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Filer on Thursday, April 30:

“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to Filer,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to hearing directly from the people of Twin Falls County about what matters most to them. These conversations help us better understand how we can work together to make state government more responsive and effective.”

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Now you know one of the stories I was working on this week, but there are many more to come. Stay tuned for more information about certain county races as well as where our tax dollars are being funneled now.

Thanks as always to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and the iLuvIdaho Voter Guide. Thanks also to all of you for supporting this work!