Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Machele Hamilton's avatar
Machele Hamilton
10h

Another great article Brian. We forget how much we forget! Also, the Idaho Republican Platform has called for the repeal of the 17th Amendment, which I support, and you have done a great job explaining that. No, we don't want to "take away your vote", we just want to return to the original purpose and structure of the Senate.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture