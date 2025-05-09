Gem State Chronicle

edkronholm
2h

Excellent summary of this issue... I personally wrote to the board personally opposing the further funding and promotion of the COVID-19 vaccine. I believe there is ample emerging "scientific" evidence, apart from own anecdotal experience of losing friends and having others injured after taking the shot, that it remains and never was "Safe and Effective" as so many medical experts and politicians claimed. I am saddened that the board did not have the courage to allow consumers to make their own choice... at least it's no longer mandatory and that says something by itself...

