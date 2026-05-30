Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Norma White's avatar
Norma White
11h

Just a slight correction to Mr. Hoffman's article about Kootenai County.

Not to take away from the many accomplishments of Mr. Regan during his chairmanship, including cementing the conservative majority through several elections, but the rout of the KCRCC corporatist majority actually occurred in 2012--four years prior to Mr. Regan's election to the KCRCC chairmanship--in a grassroots, county-wide campaign led by Mr. Bob Peterson. As memory serves, Mr. Neil Oliver was elected chairman following the rout and served two terms as chairman before deciding not to run again, leaving the position open for Mr. Regan to take the reins.

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