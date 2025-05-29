Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Jefferson Kim
18h

It would seem to follow that only those who pay property tax should be allowed to vote how that tax is used.

Norma White
6h

Let's eliminate property taxes altogether.

The property tax allows the people who get out the most voters to pick the pockets of property owners. I don't think my ignorant neighbor should be able to vote to raise my taxes based on funding lies peddled by greedy school boards.

© 2025 Brian Almon
