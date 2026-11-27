Gov. Brad Little has appointed Dean Cameron as interim director of the Department of Health & Welfare (DHW), effective Monday, November 30. The appointment follows last month’s announcement from outgoing director Juliet Charron that she would step down near the end of this year.

This is not Cameron’s first stint at DHW. Gov. Little appointed him interim director in late 2023, but he retained his position as director of the Department of Insurance (DOI) at that time. This time, however, Cameron is transitioning entirely to DHW, and Gov. Little has appointed sitting DOI deputy director Weston Trexler as interim director of that agency. Both appointments will remain in interim status until after the 2027 legislative session. Whoever the governor ultimately appoints to lead each agency will face Senate confirmation in 2028.

When I listed potential successors to Juliet Charron last month, I didn’t include Cameron, though in hindsight it makes sense. He came in to stabilize the agency following the resignation of Dave Jeppesen, whose tenure was marked by conflict with the Legislature, an audit that found potential mismanagement of tens of millions of dollars, and significant mission creep. Watch Niklas Kleinworth’s mini-documentary, produced for the Idaho Freedom Foundation three years ago, to refresh your memory:

Dean Cameron began the process of righting the ship, a task continued by Alex Adams and Juliet Charron. Now Cameron is back, potentially for good. So who is the next director of DHW, anyway?

Dean Cameron was born in Burley in 1961 and graduated from Meridian High School in 1979. Like many LDS youth in Idaho, Cameron attended Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho), where he earned a degree in political science. He subsequently entered the insurance business, eventually joining his father’s firm. He was involved in Republican Party politics from an early age, serving as a Republican youth chair after graduating from college and later as a precinct committeeman.

Gov. Cecil Andrus appointed Cameron to the Idaho State Senate in 1991 to fill a vacancy, and he continued to win reelection until leaving the Legislature in 2015. During his long legislative career, Cameron served on several committees, including 14 years as co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC). He also co-chaired the Health Care Task Force, which advocated for a state-based health insurance exchange in 2012 following the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), otherwise known as Obamacare. The following year, Cameron made the motion to pass House Bill 248, which created Your Health Idaho, out of the Senate Commerce & Human Resources Committee.

In 2015, Gov. Butch Otter appointed Cameron director of the Department of Insurance, a natural fit considering his more than 30 years in the industry by that time. He continued to serve in that role even while serving as interim director of DHW from 2023 to 2024. His successor at DOI, Weston Trexler, inherits the investigation into the failure of the Idaho School Benefit Trust as well as the challenge of rising health care costs.

Dean Cameron brings decades of experience in politics, insurance, and health care to the table. His challenges over the next few months include continuing to oversee the five-year, $1 billion Rural Health Transformation Program, trying to keep a lid on the rising costs of Medicaid and Medicaid expansion, and working with JFAC—his old committee—to craft a budget for the state’s largest agency.

The Gem State Chronicle will keep you updated on any new developments as we head into the 2027 legislative session. I’m working on some new projects to keep you even more connected to the people and events shaping the policies that affect our lives in Idaho, so stay tuned!

Feature image by Scott Leavitt, NABIP-Idaho

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Video of the day

Michael Malice had a fun conversation with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade about modern politics and American history:

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