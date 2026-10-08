Bart Davis announces retirement

On Wednesday, October 7, Bart Davis announced his retirement as U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho, effective October 17. The announcement came just one year after Davis was confirmed by the Senate to serve in that position for a second time, following a previous tenure during President Donald Trump’s first administration.

Davis spent 19 years in the Idaho State Senate, including 15 as majority leader, before his first appointment as U.S. attorney. Prior to his political career, Davis practiced law in his hometown of Idaho Falls after graduating from BYU in 1978 and receiving his law degree from the University of Idaho in 1980.

As U.S. attorney, Davis was the chief federal prosecutor for Idaho, representing the U.S. Department of Justice in criminal prosecutions and civil litigation. He oversaw cases involving drug trafficking, violent crime, fraud, immigration violations, and other federal offenses, while also coordinating with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies. U.S. attorneys are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, serving at the pleasure of the president. Incoming presidents often replace U.S. attorneys at the start of their terms, as President Joe Biden did in 2021 when he asked for Davis’ resignation. President Trump reappointed Davis in 2025.

Davis oversaw three offices—in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, and Pocatello—staffed by 65 employees. During his second term, his office filed 298 criminal cases.

Davis also co-chaired Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission in 2021, having been appointed by then-Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder.

With Davis having recently turned 71 and celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary, his retirement is not especially unusual, but the timing is, coming just a year after his confirmation for a second term. Davis did not give a specific reason for retiring at this time.

President Trump is expected to nominate a successor, relying on Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch for input on whom to choose. Potential successors include Justin Whatcott, who served as acting U.S. attorney prior to Davis’ confirmation; Sen. Todd Lakey, a former county prosecutor and practicing attorney who was reportedly under consideration prior to Davis’ nomination in 2025; Rafael Gonzalez, who also served as acting U.S. attorney on multiple occasions; Rep. John Shirts, another lawyer in the Legislature who previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney during Davis’ first term; and Theo Wold, who served in President Trump’s first administration as well as solicitor general in Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office.

No successor has been publicly announced.

Should Lakey or Shirts be appointed, their departure from the Legislature would create a vacancy to be filled through the usual process: the respective Republican legislative district committee would submit three names to Gov. Brad Little, who would appoint one to the seat. Idaho’s current legislative term ends November 30, with the new term beginning December 1.

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