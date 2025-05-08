Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
4hEdited

There are still people, who consider themselves "Centrists" and Conservatives that see their moral obligation to call out those of the Christian Right:

- Racist

- White Supremacist

- Anti-Semites

Fireworks start at 55:00

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCWA6hFMBf4&ab_channel=JonDelArroz

They are incapable of the Dialectic. All they can do is speak in Rhetoric which has no informational content, but to manipulate you emotionally.

Continue and stand in Truth, and don't allow the Rhetoric sway you from the Good, Beautiful, and True. In the end, the Truth will prevail.

Jesus Christ is King.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture