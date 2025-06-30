Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
8m

You're very much a dialectical thinker and writer. Social Media engagements punishes the dialectic and rewards the rhetoric. Rhetoric has no informational purpose. They are purely emotional jabs intended to manipulate.

And let's make this clear: writing about Idaho politics from a populist (rather than corporate interests) perspective, for someone of your level of intelligence, is one of the LEAST lucrative options you could be doing with your time. What you do is a public service. Idaho is fortunate to have you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
lynn boiserealtygroup.com's avatar
lynn boiserealtygroup.com
5m

what Jefferson said👆👆👆👆

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture