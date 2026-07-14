The Secretary of State has yet to officially announce it, but all indications are that the abortion initiative will be on our ballot for Election Day in November. Idahoans will face a choice: go back to the pre-Dobbs world where unborn babies could be killed on the alter of convenience, or continue protecting life here in the Gem State.

A new PAC, Too Extreme For Idaho, issued a press release this afternoon claiming that a majority of Idaho voters oppose the initiative, which would legalize abortion no-questions-asked up to viability (between 22-24 weeks) and allow it after that point if a doctor believed it could impact the health of the mother:

BOISE, Idaho — A newly formed political action committee, Too Extreme for Idaho, announced the launch of its “Stop Prop 1” campaign by releasing results of a recent poll showing that a majority of Idaho voters oppose the abortion measure that was certified to Idaho’s November ballot today. The measure — expected to be designated Proposition 1 — would eliminate commonsense safeguards that Idaho voters across the political spectrum support. A recent survey of likely Idaho voters, conducted by polling firm Peak Insights, shows that 52%, a clear majority, oppose the proposition, and only 41% of Idaho voters support the measure. “Idaho voters see Proposition 1 for what it is — an extreme, California-style abortion measure that is out of step with the sensibilities of most Idahoans,” said Dee Sarton on behalf of the Stop Prop 1 campaign. “Stop Prop 1 will be a strong, multi-million-dollar media and grassroots campaign to communicate the truth about Prop 1, so that voters are not deceived by proponents’ efforts to downplay the extreme nature of their proposal.” What Prop 1 Would Do Despite being marketed as a measure to protect abortion rights, Prop 1 is in reality a backdoor attempt to legalize late-term abortions — well past the point where a baby can feel pain — and goes far beyond what even most pro-choice Idahoans support. The measure’s extreme provisions include: • Legalizing abortion through seven or even eight months of pregnancy, far beyond the point at which a baby is capable of feeling pain. • Eliminating the requirement that only licensed physicians may perform or prescribe abortions, placing that authority in the hands of any “healthcare professional” — a term broad enough to include non-medical staff at abortion clinics • Making abortion the only medical procedure in Idaho that can be performed on a minor without a parent’s consent About the Stop Prop 1 Campaign Too Extreme for Idaho has launched the Stop Prop 1 campaign today. Idaho voters who want to be involved can visit www.StopProp1.org.

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It’s time for all political figures and organizations that believe the unborn deserve to be protected to unite against this awful initiative. New groups like this join organizations including the Idaho GOP, Right to Life of Idaho, Idaho Chooses Life, Idaho Freedom Foundation, Idaho Family Policy Center, and many more in the campaign to get pro-life voters to the polls. I firmly believe Idahoans will reject abortion and continue the tradition of defending the unborn that is so important to this state.

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Press releases

What is Mike Simpson up to?

Congressman Mike Simpson’s weekly newsletter ran the gamut:

It was great spending the week in Idaho’s Second District. I had several important meetings and discussions with constituents across the state. I was thrilled to attend the Fort Hall Fire Department’s new station ribbon cutting, a community funding project I proudly secured federal funding for. Additionally, I had the opportunity to sit down with members of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry (IACI) earlier this week. Many of you know that IACI represents hundreds of Idaho employers across agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and several other industries. It was great having a conversation with these business leaders and giving them a Washington update. In case you missed it: I recently cosponsored the Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act, legislation aimed at making key improvements to the accessibility and cost of agricultural labor through the H-2A visa program.

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In case you missed it

I shared my thoughts on the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham in a devotional-style post yesterday. He was an adversary on many issues, but an indispensable ally on others. I find little to be gained from speaking ill of the dead, and any man’s death reminds me that my own time on earth is finite.

Sunday Devotions Whatever Your Hand Finds To Do Brian Almon · Jul 12 Lindsey Graham died last night. The senior senator from South Carolina was cruising toward a fifth term when he passed from what his office called a “brief and sudden illness.” He was 71 years old—relatively young for a United States senator. Read full story

I’ve been doing some behind-the-scenes work at the Chronicle the past few days, and I’m looking forward to it paying off. My goal is for this platform to be a one-stop authoritative source for information on Idaho politics, especially the Legislature. The work I’m doing will hopefully bring that goal one more step to completion.

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