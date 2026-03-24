Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Chris4Idaho's avatar
Chris4Idaho
39m

Great article.

It’s difficult sometimes not to feel a sense of hopelessness.

We see the same inaction in the Idaho Senate as we see in the US Senate.

The will of the people is thwarted by a handful (or in Idaho’s case a single individual) of people.

Let’s stop pretending we have a representational government.

How do we overcome this?

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Big E's avatar
Big E
1h

Outstanding post, Brian.

Please also expose the actions of Julie VanOrden and John Vander Woude. They've killed or refused to hear many important bills this session and last.

Also point out who is funding the gatekeepers and who is running against them in the primaries. This would help voters muchly.

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