Revising the platform

Over the past few years, I’ve spent a great deal of time pondering, researching, discussing, and writing about the Idaho GOP Platform. People want the platform to be many things: a high-level statement of principles, a detailed policy guide for elected officials, and a litmus test for who is allowed to call themselves Republicans.

Over time, the platform has evolved into a lengthy document that contains much we all agree on, but also enough specific clauses that each of us can find something with which to disagree. What if we condensed it into something more concise—a document that combines a high-level philosophical statement with a short list of legislative priorities?

With that in mind, I am proud to present a new direction for the Idaho GOP Platform. I’ve submitted a proposal to the Platform Committee at the upcoming state convention that condenses the platform into just under four pages:

Notice that I eliminated much of the national focus, which accounted for roughly one-third of the previous platform. As much as I’d like to repeal the 17th Amendment—I believe it disconnected the states from the operation of our federal government and contributed to many of the problems we face today—there is currently no national movement to do so, and many of Idaho’s Republican leaders oppose such a measure. Keeping it in the platform will only further divide us at a time when we should be standing together against the radical left. I structured it much like party platforms of old, with the first half outlining the principles upon which we build our policy positions and the second half presenting specific policy priorities for our elected officials to pursue. I believe this approach makes the platform far more useful, not only for the average voter—who is unlikely to comb through twenty pages of policy prescriptions before casting a ballot—but also for the candidates who carry the Republican banner. I recognize that this is a significant change, and not everyone will be on board. It’s possible the Platform Committee will reject it entirely and continue incrementally adding to the platform instead. It may take more than one cycle to convince Idaho Republicans to rethink the role of the platform. I am prepared to present this proposal to the Platform Committee next week, but in the meantime, I invite your feedback.

I’ve opened up comments on the Google Doc, so please take the time to read through the whole thing (it’s really short!) and offer your suggestions. I plan to walk into the Platform Committee next week with a series of amendments reflecting the general consensus of Idaho Republicans. I want to create a document that reflects the will of the vast majority of Republicans in Idaho while maintaining a firm stand on the time-tested principles upon which our nation was founded.

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It’s almost convention time

I’m putting the finishing touches on the rules, resolutions, and platform packets for the Idaho GOP Convention. Check out the website for information on lodging, special events, committee assignments, and more. Make sure to register as a delegate, alternate, or guest. The cost is only $25—who remembers the time before Dorothy Moon when the party charged hundreds of dollars per person?

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